Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2019-2033
The global Water Based Packaging Adhesives market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Water Based Packaging Adhesives market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). The market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions. Each segment of the Water Based Packaging Adhesives market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect.
Each market player encompassed in the Water Based Packaging Adhesives market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. The Water Based Packaging Adhesives market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Water Based Packaging Adhesives market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
Henkel
Dow Packaging
Abrabond
HB Fuller
Evans Adhesive Corporation
Bostik
Paramelt B.V.
Jowat AG
Avery Dennison
Ashland
Dymax
SIKA
Wacker Chemie AG
Astra Chemtech Private Limited
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Acrylic
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Silicone
Other
Segment by Application
Case & Carton
Corrugated Packaging
Specialty Packaging
Folding Cartons
Labeling
Others
