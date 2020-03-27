Water-based ResinsMarket Overview- Opportunities, Impact Of Drivers, Key Venders By Industry Size, Types, Applications, Forecast By 2026 | Adeka Corporation, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Alberdingk Boley, Allnex Group

Global Water-based Resins market is accounted for $37.40 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $69.60 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Rising demand towards environmentally friendly products, growing usage of composites and increasing postulate from the building & construction industry are some of the factors favoring the market growth. On the other hand, increasing costs and less operative performance are hampering the market growth.

Water-Based resins are generally found in coatings, such as water-borne coatings, water reducible coatings consisting of latex products and the synthetic polymer based products. They are easily soluble in water as they undergo polymerization and poly-condensation reactions as can be used in conventional application techniques and by spraying. This produces an outstanding surface finish and protection.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016350

On the Basis of type, Acrylic resins are the most varied resin type. They are used in adhesives & sealants applications extensively. Apart from this, Acrylic resins are used in architectural coatings due to their glossiness and colour retentively in outdoor applications. Acrylic resins are also largely used in Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) manufacturing as it is a common ingredient in latex paint.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market due to the increasing demand from the building & construction. The region is witnessing increased growth in industries such as automotive and textile. Countries are utilizing water-based technology on a large scale which includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia.

Some of the key players are Adeka Corporation, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Alberdingk Boley, Allnex Group, Arkema, BASF SE, Belike, Bond Polymers International, Celanese Corporation, Covestro, DIC Corporation, Dowdupont, Elantas, Grupo Synthesia, Hexion, KUKdo Chemical (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Lawter Inc., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Olin Corporation, Omnova Solutions Inc., Reichhold LLC, Royal DSM N.V., Scott Bader Company Ltd., Specialty Polymers, Inc., and The Lubrizol Corporation.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/SMRC00016350

Types Covered:

-Polyurethane

-Epoxy

-Alkyd

-Acrylic

-Other Types

Applications Covered:

-Adhesives & Sealants

-Inks

-Paints & Coatings

-Other Applications

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016350

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.