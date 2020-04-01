Water Proofing Agents Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2048

The global Water Proofing Agents market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Water Proofing Agents market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

W.R Grace &Co.

Sika AG

Mapei South Africa (PTY) Ltd.

Innovative Concrete Technology,LLC (ICT)

Rhein Chemotechnik

Euclid Chemical Company

Frite Pak Corporation

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Clariant AG

Arkema SA

AkzoNobel NV

Ardex GmbH

Evonik Industries

RPM International Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Leather Waterproofing Agent

Textile Waterproofing Agent

Mortar Waterproofing Agent

Organosilicon Waterproofing Agent

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-Residential

Infrastructures



