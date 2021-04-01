Water Purifier Market Innovations and Technological Growth by 2027 | Best Water Technology, Brita, Coway, Culligan International

Sameer Joshi

The water purifier is mainly utilized for removing impurities such as suspended solids, bacteria, toxins, biological contaminants, harmful gases & chemicals, fungi, and others, from the water. Filters use several processes such as biological metabolite transfer, adsorption, ion exchanges, sieving, and other processes in order to remove contaminations from the water. These filters clean water based on the usage of water such as public and private aquaria, drinking water, agricultural irrigation purpose, and for many other applications.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1.A.O. Smith Corporation

2. Aquatech International LLC

3. Best Water Technology

4. Brita, GmbH

5. Coway Co., Ltd.

6. Culligan International Company

7. EcoWater Systems LLC

8. Eureka Forbes Ltd.

9. Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

10. Kinetico Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Water Purifier Market?

The factors such as low penetration of water purifiers, scarcity of clean drinking water, and growing health consciousness of consumers are driving the growth of the market. Moreover, re-mineralization for taste and health, the growing need for disinfection, and the demand for real-time water quality sensing are expected to provide significant opportunities for the water purifier market in the forecast period. However, less demand from rural areas due to lack of awareness towards health, and on the other hand, people opting for packaged drinking water is anticipated to hamper the growth of the water purifier market.

What is the SCOPE of Water Purifier Market?

The “Global Water Purifier Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the water purifier market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global water purifier market with detailed market segmentation by the technology, channels of distribution, end-user and geography. The global Water purifier market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Water purifier market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global water purifier market based on the technology, channels of distribution, and end-user.

What is the Regional Framework of Water Purifier Market?

It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall water purifier market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

