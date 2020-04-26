Water Purifier Market is growing at a high CAGR by 2027 according to a new research report by A.O. Smith Corporation, Aquatech International LLC, Best Water Technology, Brita, GmbH

The water purifier is mainly utilized for removing impurities such as suspended solids, bacteria, toxins, biological contaminants, harmful gases & chemicals, fungi, and others, from the water. Filters use several processes such as biological metabolite transfer, adsorption, ion exchanges, sieving, and other processes in order to remove contaminations from the water. These filters clean water based on the usage of water such as public and private aquaria, drinking water, agricultural irrigation purpose, and for many other applications.

The factors such as low penetration of water purifiers, scarcity of clean drinking water, and growing health consciousness of consumers are driving the growth of the market. Moreover, re-mineralization for taste and health, the growing need for disinfection, and the demand for real-time water quality sensing are expected to provide significant opportunities for the water purifier market in the forecast period. However, less demand from rural areas due to lack of awareness towards health, and on the other hand, people opting for packaged drinking water is anticipated to hamper the growth of the water purifier market.

Also, key Water purifier market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the Water purifier market are A.O. Smith Corporation, Aquatech International LLC, Best Water Technology, Brita, GmbH, Coway Co., Ltd., Culligan International Company, EcoWater Systems LLC, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, and Kinetico Inc. among others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

