Water Purifier Market Summary, Demand, Size, Growth, Worldwide Analysis And Forecast 2026

Scope of Water Purifier Market: Water purifier, as the name means, is tool or equipment used for the purification of drinking water.

In general, water ‘purifiers’ can apply to any type of water filtration system including active carbon filters, UV Ultraviolet filtration systems, carbon-filtered water pitchers, faucet-installed carbon filters, water distillers, reverse osmosis systems, chemically-treated and municipal chlorinating water processes. In this report, we will mainly analyze household water purifiers for providing clean and safe drinking water.

The water purifier industry has experienced remarkable growth over the past several decades, affected by the water pollution problem and the globally economy development. A growing number of enterprises are entering the water purifier market; the competition of this market is getting more intensive.

The demand of water purifier worldwide is increasing quickly, and it is forecasted to continue in the following several decades. At the same time, as more enterprises have entered the market and the capacity of water purifier is increasing too fast, currently a lot of water purifier enterprises dont have enough sales order for producing in a full capacity.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese water purifier industry is not only begin to transit to high-end water purifier products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The Water Purifier market was valued at 10800 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 15000 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Water Purifier.

❇ Activated Carbon

❇ UV Technology

❇ Chemical Based

❇ Reverse Osmosis

❇ Others

❇ Water Purifier

❇ Household

❇ Restaurant & Hostel

❇ Offices and Other Public Places

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

