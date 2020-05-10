Waterproof Tapes Market Expanding Scope on 2020 major key companies profiled like 3M Company,A.B.E. Construction Chemicals,Advance Tapes International,Avery Dennison,Henkel,Johnson & Johnson,Metalnastri

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A tape is any narrow strip or band of material used to hold or fasten something. A tape can be magnetic as well. Waterproof tape is a well-built adhesive tape with a waterproof backing, used to seal ducts, hoses, etc. These tapes are also used in various devices and are most predominantly applied to connect inner and outside surfaces of vehicles to fix them together. The key characteristic of these waterproof tapes is that they instantly seal out water, air, and moisture. Waterproof tapes also offer excellent tensile strength, and adhesion properties. They can also be used in elevated temperatures.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

3M Company,A.B.E. Construction Chemicals,Advance Tapes International,Avery Dennison,Henkel,Johnson & Johnson,Metalnastri Srl,Nitto Denko Corporation,Scapa Group,Tesa SE

What is the Dynamics of Waterproof Tapes Market?

Excessive product utilization in the automotive business is a crucial factor driving the waterproof tapes market. Expanding demand of waterproof tapes in the medical and packaging industry is another aspect driving the market. However, volatile raw material prices restraints the growth of the market, globally. The market is anticipated to witness high growth in the coming years to the rising demand from various end-use industries, namely, electrical & electronics, healthcare, building & construction, and packaging.

What is the SCOPE of Waterproof Tapes Market?

The “Global Waterproof Tapes Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the waterproof tapes market with detailed market segmentation by adhesive, substrate, end use industry and geography. The global waterproof tapes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading the waterproof tapes players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global waterproof tapes market is segmented on the basis of adhesive, substrate, end use industry and geography. On the basis of adhesive the market classify into acrylic, silicone, byutyl and others. The market on the basis of substrate is broken into metal, plastcis, rubber and others. As per end use industry the market is bifurcated into building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, healthcare, packaging and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Waterproof Tapes Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the waterproof tapes market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The waterproof tapes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

