Waterproofing Chemicals Market 2020 | Applications, Challenges, Growth, Shares, Trends and Forecast To 2026

Global Waterproof ing Chemicals market was valued at USD 17.52 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 48.59 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Popular Players

Key Players Mentioned in the Waterproofing Chemicals Market Research Report:

Mapei SPA

BASF SE

DOW Chemical Company

Soprema Group

Carlisle Companies

Fosroc International

Pidilite Industries

Johns Manville Corporation

Conpro Chemicals

Drizor S.A.U