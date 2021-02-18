Waterproofing Chemicals Market 2020 Demand with Global Forecast by Top Leading Players: Mapei SPA, BASF SE, DOW Chemical Company, Soprema Group, Carlisle Companies, Fosroc International, Pidilite Industries, Johns Manville Corporation, Conpro Chemicals, Drizor S.A.U

New Jersey, United States: A qualitative research study accomplished by Verified Market Research titled 2020-2026 Global and Regional Waterproofing Chemicals Market: Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report is the most up to date report which comprises the latest trends that influence the market competition in the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The report presents different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. Primarily, the report introduces market demands and the present position of the Waterproofing Chemicals market.The report completes the value chain and downstream and upstream essentials.

Global Waterproof ing Chemicals market was valued at USD 17.52 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 48.59 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Our expert analyst has categorized the market into product type, application/end-user, and geography. All the segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth rate, and growth potential. The growth potential, market share, size, and prospects of each segment and sub-segment are portrayed in the report. This thorough evaluation of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue-generating areas of the Waterproofing Chemicals Market.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Mapei SPA

BASF SE

DOW Chemical Company

Soprema Group

Carlisle Companies

Fosroc International

Pidilite Industries

Johns Manville Corporation

Conpro Chemicals

Drizor S.A.U