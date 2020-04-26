Wave and Tidal Energy Market Set to Encounter Paramount Growth by 2027

What is Wave and Tidal Energy?

Wave and tidal energy refers to the energy generated by the ocean waves and tides which is formed due to the change in temperature and due to the gravitational pull of the moon. Ocean generates huge amount of kinetic energy which can be harnessed using different wave and tidal technologies to generate electrical energy. These technologies are now bringing revolution in the renewable energy market.

The latest market intelligence study on Wave and Tidal Energy relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the forecasting model, opportunities, and competitive landscape of Wave and Tidal Energy market for the forecast period 2021–2027.

Accelerated consumption of electricity worldwide coupled with increased environmental pollution due to the use of conventional energy resources are some of the major driving factors which are fueling the Wave and Tidal Energy Market. However, heavy cost of installation and maintenance and environmental barriers act as a challenge for the market. While growing focus and investment on the need of renewable energy sources by the governments brings new opportunities for the future wave and tidal energy market.

Here we have listed the top Wave and Tidal Energy Market companies in the world

1. Nova Innovations Ltd.

2. Ocean Power Technologies

3. Carnegie Wave Energy

4. Marine Current Turbines

5. Tenax Energy

6. BioPower Systems

7. Aquamarine Power

8. AWS Ocean Energy Ltd.

9. Andritz Hydro-Hammerfest

10. Atlantis Resources

