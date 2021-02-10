Wealth Management Platform Market SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By Broadridge Financial Solutions Comarch SA, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), Finantix SpA, Fiserv

Wealth management platform market in global is expected to grow from US$ 2.20 Bn in 2018 to US$ 7.19 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 14.2% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Some of The Leading Players of Wealth Management Platform Market –

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Comarch SA

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

Finantix SpA

Fiserv

InvestEdge

Profile Software

SEI Investments Company

SS and C Technologies

Temenos Headquarters SA

Global Wealth Management Platform Market- Advisory Model Insights

The global Wealth Management Platform market by advisory model was led by human advisory segment. Hybrid segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Global Wealth Management Platform Market – Business Function Insights

The global Wealth Management Platform market by business function was led by portfolio accounting and trading management segment. Performance management segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Global Wealth Management Platform Market – Deployment Type Insights

The global Wealth Management Platform market by deployment type was led by portfolio cloud segment. On-premise segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

