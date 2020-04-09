Wearable Eeg Devices Market Size, Benefits, Advancements And Growth Opportunities 2020 To 2027 – Ant Neuro, Natus Medical Incorporated, Brain Products

The global wearable EEG devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,556.35 Mn in 2027 from US$ 745.05 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global wearable EEG devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The key factors that are driving the growth of the market are growing incidences of neurovascular disorders and significantly rising elderly population. However, the restraints like the high cost of wearable EEG devices are likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The factors contributing to the growth of the wearable EEG devices market in the countries of Asia Pacific are the rising development of wearable EEG devices and a growing number of players operating across the country conferring the highest manufacturing of the wearable EEG devices. Furthermore, the presence of supportive government initiatives and research in the field of neurology also boosts the market growth.

The wearable EEG devices market majorly consists of the players such as Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., ANT Neuro, Natus Medical Incorporated, Brain Products GmbH, Compumedics Neuroscan, Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (Koninklijke Philips N.V.), EMOTIV, g.tec medical engineering GmbH, Neuroelectrics, Cadwell Industries, Inc. among others. Several companies are concentrating on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in December 2017, Brain Products has extended the line with a 64 channel version to complement the LiveAmp family that is the most flexible wireless high-density EEG/ExG recording system.

The global wearable EEG devices market, based on the channel, was segmented into 32-channel type, 14-channel type, 5-channel type, and others. In 2018, the 32-channel type segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the 32-channel type segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year. The increasing usage in the 32-channel type segment is anticipated to grow in the future. Moreover, it’s various applications in recording electrical activities in the brain to detect neurological disorders and other applications in the brain-computer interface.

