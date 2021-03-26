Weatherstrip Seal Market Growth Sales Revenue Analysis 2019-2028

In 2020, the Weatherstrip Seal market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Weatherstrip Seal market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Weatherstrip Seal market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Key manufacturers of weatherstrip seal are concentrating on entering into partnerships in a bid to expand the scope of their offerings and gain a competitive edge over others. For instance, a partnership agreement was signed by Magna International Inc. with Michigan Department of Transportation and 3M in June 2017. This partnership aimed at the provision of high driver safety & security through innovative offerings, such as the COF tools, for reducing time required for door weatherstripping.

Weatherstrip Seal Market: Optimistic Growth of Global Automotive Sector to Create Opportunities

According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), over 96,800,000 units of vehicles were sold worldwide in 2017, demonstrating a rise of over 2 million units between 2016 and 2017. On the basis of strong sales expansion and production of automobiles worldwide, there is optimism for global automotive industry that continued gains will be witnessed in 2018.

With autonomous cars becoming a general concept, led by the tech-giant – Google and cab sharing giant – Uber, and robust sales of electric vehicles, such as that of Model 3 electric car (Tesla), the automotive industry is expected to perceive an upward expansion in the near future. Weatherstrip seals seek continuous and robust adoption in the automotive industry for preventing infiltration of air, water, dust, noise, and other natural elements. With promising outlook for the global automotive industry, demand for weatherstrip seals in the sector will increase in the upcoming years.

Fact.MR’s report evaluates the pricing structure and manufacturing cost of prominent product variants in the global weatherstrip seal market. Several other crucial parameters for determining the market size, such as demand & supply figures, gross profit margins and strategies implemented by the players operating in the market are also included in the report. Scope of this report is to offer actionable insights to its readers, so as to enable them in making better business decisions for growth in the upcoming years.

