Web application firewall solutions Market Prospects Outlook 2019-2027 And Key Players – Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Applicure Technologies

Internet based servers are highly prone to various kinds of cyber-attacks. Cross-site scripting, hidden field manipulation, cookie positioning, web scraping, and parameter tampering are few kinds of the attacks that threaten the web servers. Web application firewalls (WAFs) are a key component of enterprise security. Key functions of a WAF include application protection, the ability to filter out abnormal traffic and requests, signature-based protection, and anomaly detection. Beyond the core functions, WAF products are differentiated by the additional features they offer and their method of delivery. Some WAFs add in load balancing, intrusion prevention (IPS), or integration with threat intelligence feeds.

Growing usage of web-based applications, and the rising instances of cyber-attacks drive the growth of web application firewall solutions market. Higher costs of deployments for these firewall solutions pose challenges to the growth of web application firewall solutions market. The increased market attractiveness of the SME segments is anticipated to provide significant opportunities to the players operating in the web application firewall solutions market.

Key players profiled in the report include Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Applicure Technologies Ltd., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Cloudfare, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Imperva, Inc., StackPath, LLC

The “Global Web application firewall solutions Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the web application firewall solutions market with detailed market segmentation by type, deployment model, organization size, end-user, and geography. The global web application firewall solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading web application firewall solutions market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global web application firewall solutions market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment model, organization size, and end-user. Based on type, the web application firewall solutions market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of deployment model, the web application firewall solutions market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. Further, the web application firewall solutions market is segmented on the basis of organization size into SMEs and large enterprises. The web application firewall solutions market on the basis of the end-user is classified into BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government, Education, Energy & Utilities, and Others.

