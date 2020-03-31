Western Blotting Market Growth, Trends, Demand, Technological Advancement, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, investments in proteomic research and rising prevalence of Lyme and HIV. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to alternative technologies for protein detection in the region.

Western blot delivers confirmatory results in the field of diagnostic testing and research. Lyme is the tick-borne disease in the region of North America. According to a study published in 2018, by Carnegie Mellon University states that Lyme disease is expected to rise in the United States. Reason for raising in Lyme disease is climate change. Various studies have shown western blot IgM has 94-96% of specificity towards the patient with the clinical symptom of Lyme disease.

The prevalence of HIV/AIDS has increased during recent years worldwide. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is a chronic, possibly life-threatening condition that is caused by a human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The virus is responsible for damaging the immune system, where HIV interferes with the body’s ability to fight the organisms that cause disease. As per the data provided by the US Department of Health & Human Services and supported and the Secretary’s Minority AIDS Initiative Fund (SMAIF), in 2017, approx. 36.9 million people were living worldwide with HIV/AIDS. A massive majority of people living with HIV are in low- and middle-income countries.

For instance, according to the India HIV Estimation 2017 report (National Informatics Centre), in India, the prevalence of HIV is estimated at 0.22% (0.16%–0.30%). Moreover, an adult HIV prevalence is estimated at 0.25% (0.18%-0.34%) among males and at 0.19% (0.14-0.25) among Females. Western blot is used in the confirmatory test for HIV followed by ELISA test. Western blot was the specifically gold standard for the diagnosis of HIV-1 infection. According to data published on the site of HIV.gov in 2016, approximately 38,700 people were newly infected by HIV. Therefore, the above-mentioned factors help to upsurge the market in the coming years.

US is expected to lead the market in the North America region owing to growing innovative technologies of biotechnology, rising research and development activities in diagnostics in the country. Moreover, the country the country is the largest exporter of the agriculture products that are been derived through the use of biotechnology. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA WESTERN BLOTTING – MARKET SEGMENTATION By Product Instruments Imagers Gel Electrophoresis Instruments Blotting Systems

Consumables Kits Reagents Others

By Application Biomedical & Biochemical Research

Agricultures

Others By End User Biotechnological & Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes By Geography North America US Canada Mexico

Company Profiles Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA,

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

LI-COR, Inc.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.,

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

Abcam plc

