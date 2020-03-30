Wet Pet Food Market Detailed Analysis, Growth Factors, Top Key Companies, Trends and Developments, 2020-2027

Growing Preference of Pet Owners Towards Buying Superior Pet Food Products

Growing concerns among pet owners about pet nutrition and health are primarily driving the growth of the wet pet food market. Wet pet food contains animal and plant derivatives such as chicken, beef, lamb, meat broth, vegetable broth, and eggs. Also, the percentage of water ranges from 75% to 85%. Wet pet food is the best source of hydration. It also contains higher amounts of proteins and fats, minerals with added flavors and preservatives, making it more nutritional and tasty for pets. Today’s pet owners are more concerned about their pet’s nutrition. The shift in pet “ownership” to “parenting” has been identified as the major reason driving the growth of the market. Moreover, growing awareness about adequate diet for pet’s overall health has forced buyers to opt for superior food products, which is likely to drive the growth of the wet pet food market.

Rising E-Commerce Sales in Developing Countries

Wet pet food is easily available at different retail channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialized pet shops, online stores, and others. Among these, online stores for wet pet food is gaining popularity in emerging countries such as India and China. Increased use of mobile phones, computers, and laptops has helped in the growth of digital channels, both in strength and volume. Pet owners in India and China are adopting the idea of online shopping as it saves time, money, and efforts over other distribution channels. Also, these portals provide detail information about the product, such as product description, user’s review, application, and usage of the product, which helps the buyer compare different products at a glance and accordingly choose appropriate products for their pets. Amazon, Chewy, Pupkart, and PetShopIndia are among the popular online portals that have helped boost online sales of wet pet food in these countries.

Product Insights

Wet pet food contains a significantly higher proportion of water, i.e., 70–85% water, larger quantities of proteins and fats than dry food; thus, it is often perceived as healthier option for pet food by pet owners. It contains more meat meal, making it tastier than dry food for pets. Based on product, the wet pet food market is segmented into dog food, cat food, and others. Dog food segment have led the wet pet food market whereas cat food is expected to grow at highest growth rate during the forecast period. The sale of wet dog food is increasing significantly due to the increasing adoption rates of dogs as pets, growing concerns about pet nutrition and government initiatives to promote the overall wellness of dogs.

Packaging Type Insights

The wet pet food market, by packaging type, is further segmented into cans, pouches, and others. Cans segment have led the wet pet food market whereas pouches segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecasted period. The growing demand for superior and advanced food packaging by pet owners coupled with continuous innovations in packaging material is expected to drive the growth of pouches segment. Features such as zippered closure mechanisms and light-weight, as well as availability of pouches in various sizes offer convenience to customers.

