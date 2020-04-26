What’s driving the Paper Edge Protectors Market | Smurfit Kappa; Packaging Corporation of America; Sonoco Products Company; N.A.L. Company, Inc.; others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Paper Edge Protectors Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Smurfit Kappa; Packaging Corporation of America; Sonoco Products Company; N.A.L. Company, Inc.; Primapack SAE; Cascades inc.; Litco International, Inc.; Kunert Gruppe; RAJAPACK Ltd; Pratt Industries, Inc.; Eltete TPM Oy; Napco National; Pacfort; Angleboard UK; Staples, Inc.; Vpk Packaging Group; others.

Global paper edge protectors market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased need for utilizing smart packaging products that are developed with advanced and innovative methods of manufacturing.

In February 2019, Vpk Packaging Group announced that they had agreed to acquire Corenso’s European and Chinese business operations relating to coreboard, tubes and cores applicable in a wide-range of applications. This acquisition significantly expands the capabilities for processing and milling expertise for Vpk while enhancing the presence of the company in these particular regions

Drivers and Restraints of the Paper Edge Protectors market

Market Drivers:

Significant rise in the levels of industrial and urbanization worldwide giving rise to market growth

Increasing levels of consumption for beverage products is expected to propel the growth of the market

Environment-friendly and cost-effective nature of these products will also uplift the market growth

Increasing awareness regarding the negative impacts associated with plastic consumption is expected to boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

High levels of competition and tough business practices prevalent throughout the industry is one of the major factor restricting the market growth

Volatility in the process of raw materials can hamper the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Smurfit Kappa; Packaging Corporation of America; Sonoco Products Company; N.A.L. Company, Inc.; Primapack SAE; Cascades inc.; Litco International, Inc.; Kunert Gruppe; RAJAPACK Ltd; Pratt Industries, Inc.; Eltete TPM Oy; Napco National; Pacfort; Angleboard UK; Staples, Inc.; Vpk Packaging Group; Signode Industrial Group LLC; Romiley Board Mill; TUBEMBAL among others.

Revised and updated discussion for 2018 of key macro and micro market influences impacting the sector are provided with a thought-provoking qualitative comment on future opportunities and threats. This report combines the best of both statistically relevant quantitative data from the industry, coupled with relevant and insightful qualitative comment and analysis.

Paper Edge Protectors MARKET Segmentation:

By Material Type

Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)

Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard

Recycled Paperboard

By Product

Angular Paper Edge Protectors

Round Paper Edge Protectors

By End-Use Industry

Logistics & Transportation

Warehousing

Manufacturing Food & Beverages Building & Construction Personal Care & Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Electrical & Electronics Chemicals Others

Homecare

The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The Paper Edge Protectors market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.

To comprehend Paper Edge Protectors market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Paper Edge Protectors market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Paper Edge Protectorsare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2026

