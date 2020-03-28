Why Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market is Booming so Rapidly? Top Keyplayers- General Electric Company., Nichia Corporation, Apple Inc.,LIGMAN Lighting Co

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Temperature Sensor Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

Lighting contributes ominously to the business energy use & operating costs. Continuously increasing energy prices highlight the requirement to cut down the cost of the lighting. Energy use which are being associated with the lighting system can be easily reduced by up to 82% if the energy efficient lighting practice is being implemented. Assimilating all the possible energy reduction technique into a complete lighting strategy creates the holistic solution for any project & is being considered as the best practice. Trend for increasing efficiency also results into users tend to get more & better quality light at the lower running cost. That is, the higher energy efficiency of LED sources transforms into the lower energy bill & greater reduction in the CO2 emissions. LED costs are estimated to fall rapidly, then it got slowed down in 2017, reaching near parity with the CFLs in the year 2020. Actual LED pricing in any given country might vary from these levels. They depend on, considering example, volume of the imports & consumer demand.

Geographically, Europe is estimated to hold the leading position in the market for the energy efficient lighting technology & accounted for whooping share in the revenue terms. Dominant market position of Europe is the result of numerous countries implementing Energy Performance Certificates which actually require marketable spaces to follow to energy efficient requirements & processes. European market is expected to show CAGR of roughly 8.8% in the forecast period. Also the Asia Pacific follows the European market in the second position in terms of market revenue. Rapid pace of the economic growth in the market resulting in the mega urban projects & supportive administration policies have made this region very much lucrative for the manufacturers. By registering an annual growth of 5.3% over the duration of forecast period, the Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market in Asia Pacific is estimated to cross revenue of an approximate US$81 Bn in the future.

Segment Covered:

The market study provides the decisive view of global energy-efficient lighting technology market, by segregating this market in terms of the product level into new installation & the replacement. In terms of product type, the energy-efficient lighting technology market has been segmented into three types those are incandescent lamp, LED, & the gas discharge lamp. Incandescent lamp category has been further sub-divided into categories like halogen & others, whereas gas discharge lamp has been further sub-classified into the arc lamp, CFL, LFL, & others. Based on the center CCT, market has been segmented into < 2200K, 2200K & 2500K, 2700K & 3000K, 3500K & 4000K, 4500K & 5000K, 5700K & 6500K, & more than 6500K segments. Based on the application, the energy-efficient lighting technology market has been segmented into residential, commercial, & industrial categories. This report provides in detail region-wise further breakdown of the market & categorizes it into multiple segments, thereby providing very valuable insights at the micro & macro levels.

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are functioning in the market. Companies such as Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Cree Inc., Eaton Corporation, OSRAM Licht Group, General Electric Company., Nichia Corporation, Apple Inc.,LIGMAN Lighting Co, Toshiba Lighting and Technology Corporation and Bridelux Inc among the others. Contracts for the design, installation, supply and agreements was the frequently implemented strategy by major players in the energy-efficient lighting technology market in between 2015 to 2018.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market, size of the market (US$ Bn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2017 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for the Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, product manufacturers, investors, and distributors for the Energy-efficient Lighting Technology Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

