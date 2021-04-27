Why Printed Electronics Market Booming Worldwide? This is Helpful for You

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Printed Electronics’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), Molex (United States), Nissha USA (United States), Dupont (United States), BASF (Germany), Novacentrix (United States), E Ink Holdings (Taiwan), Ynvisible Interactive (Canada), Optomec (United States) and Cambridge Display Technologies (CDT) (United Kingdom).

Global Printed Electronics Market Overview:

The printed electronics is a comprehensive term for the printing technique used to produce electronic devices by printing on a variety of substrates. It is related to plastics or organic electronics, which use one or more inks made of carbon-based compounds. They are being used to form flexible keyboards, electronic skin patches, antennas, and among others. Printed electronics is one of the rapidly growing technologies today. Based on the printing technology, the market has been segmented into inkjet printing, screen printing, gravure printing, flexographic printing, and others. According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Printed Electronics market may see a growth rate of 15.5%.

Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), Molex (United States), Nissha USA (United States), Dupont (United States), BASF (Germany), Novacentrix (United States), E Ink Holdings (Taiwan), Ynvisible Interactive (Canada), Optomec (United States) and Cambridge Display Technologies (CDT) (United Kingdom).

Market Segmentation

By Application (Displays, RFID Tags, Batteries, PV Cells, Sensors, Lighting Solutions/Devices, Other Devices), End-User Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Construction & Architecture, Retail & Packaging, Other Industries), Material (Substrates, Inks), Printing Technology (Inkjet Printing, Screen Printing, Gravure Printing, Flexographic Printing, Others)

Market Drivers

The rise in Applications of Printed Electronics in IoT

High Demand for Thin, Robust, and Flexible Substrates for Producing Secure and Cost-Effective Printed Electronics

Significant Cost Advantages Provided By Printed Electronics

Market Trend

The Rising Demand of Medical and Healthcare Wearables

Brands to Increase Market Share through Product Differentiation

Restraints

The dearth of Technical Know-How and Highly Skilled System Integrators

Opportunities

New Functionalities, Applications, and Integration of Printed Electronics into Multiple Products

Increased Trend of Building Electronics Using Additive Manufacturing

Challenges

Developing New and Cost-Effective Inks

Educating Partners and Clients about Printed Electronics

the worldwide Printed Electronics market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

AMA also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives.

