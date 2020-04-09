Wi-Fi Analytics Market – Monitoring Growth Opportunities 2026

Assessment of the Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market

The recent study on the Wi-Fi Analytics market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Wi-Fi Analytics market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Wi-Fi Analytics market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Wi-Fi Analytics market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Wi-Fi Analytics market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Wi-Fi Analytics market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Wi-Fi Analytics market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Wi-Fi Analytics market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Wi-Fi Analytics across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Competitive Dynamics

The report includes competition landscape which comprises competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the Wi-Fi analytics market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of the Wi-Fi analytics market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global Wi-Fi Analytics market include GoZone WiFi, Purple, July Systems Inc., Bloom Intelligence, Cloud4Wi, Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Inc., Cisco Meraki, and Hughes Systique Corporation.

Market Segmentation

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud/SaaS Model

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by End-user

Retail

Automotive

Hotels/Restaurants/ Motels

Stadium

Airports

Enterprises

Hospitals

Government

Others

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by Application

Marketing and Advertising

Network Management

Access Control and Security Management

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by Country/Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Wi-Fi Analytics market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Wi-Fi Analytics market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Wi-Fi Analytics market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Wi-Fi Analytics market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Wi-Fi Analytics market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Wi-Fi Analytics market establish their foothold in the current Wi-Fi Analytics market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Wi-Fi Analytics market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Wi-Fi Analytics market solidify their position in the Wi-Fi Analytics market?

