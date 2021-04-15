Wi-Fi as a Service Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Wi-Fi as a Service and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Wi-Fi as a Service market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Wi-Fi as a Service market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Wi-Fi as a service market was valued at USD 1.20 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 21.50 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 37.8% from 2017 to 2025.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

Mojo Networks

Fujitsu Limited

Rogers Communications

Aruba

ADTRAN

Telstra Corporation Limited

Ruckus Wireless

Cisco Systems

Zebra Technologies Corporation

iPass

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel)

ViaSat

Aerohive Networks