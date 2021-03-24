Wind Turbine Gearbox Market Projected to Register CAGR to 2027 | Bonfiglioli, Bosch Rexroth AG, Dana Brevini Power

The Wind Turbine Gearbox Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Wind Turbine Gearbox market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A gearbox is used in a wind turbine to increase the rotational speed of the generator. Growing inclination towards renewable energy sources due to its cost-effectiveness and high energy generation efficiency; this results in increasing the adoption of the wind turbines that propel the growth of the wind turbine gearbox market. Growing demand for clean energy across the globe, coupled with the government support for wind energy generation is booming the growth of the wind turbine gearbox market.

Top Key Players:- Bonfiglioli, Bosch Rexroth AG, Dana Brevini Power (Dana Incorporated), Elecon Engineering Company Limited, General Electric Company, ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Moventas Gears Oy, Siemens AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, ZOLLERN GmbH & Co. KG

An increasing number of wind turbines around the world is a growing demand for the gearbox that propels the growth of the wind turbine gearbox market. As the gearbox is an essential component in the wind turbine, hence the necessity of the gearbox in the wind turbine is augmenting in the growth of the wind turbine gearbox market. However, the growing use of the direct-drive turbines is the key hindering factor for the growth of the wind turbine gearbox market. Moreover, growing investment in wind power, coupled with the declining cost of wind energy is expected to drive the growth of the wind turbine gearbox market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Wind Turbine Gearbox industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global wind turbine gearbox market is segmented on the basis of capacity, application. On the basis capacity the market is segmented as below 3MW, 3-5 MW, above 5MW. On the basis application the market is segmented as onshore, offshore.

The report analyzes factors affecting Wind Turbine Gearbox market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Wind Turbine Gearbox market in these regions

