Wind Turbine Gearbox Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends

A gearbox is used in a wind turbine to increase the rotational speed of the generator. Growing inclination towards renewable energy sources due to its cost-effectiveness and high energy generation efficiency; this results in increasing the adoption of the wind turbines that propel the growth of the wind turbine gearbox market. Growing demand for clean energy across the globe, coupled with the government support for wind energy generation is booming the growth of the wind turbine gearbox market.

An increasing number of wind turbines around the world is a growing demand for the gearbox that propels the growth of the wind turbine gearbox market. As the gearbox is an essential component in the wind turbine, hence the necessity of the gearbox in the wind turbine is augmenting in the growth of the wind turbine gearbox market. However, the growing use of the direct-drive turbines is the key hindering factor for the growth of the wind turbine gearbox market. Moreover, growing investment in wind power, coupled with the declining cost of wind energy is expected to drive the growth of the wind turbine gearbox market.

Leading Wind Turbine Gearbox Market Players:

Bonfiglioli

Bosch Rexroth AG

Dana Brevini Power (Dana Incorporated)

Elecon Engineering Company Limited

General Electric Company

ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Moventas Gears Oy

Siemens AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

ZOLLERN GmbH & Co. KG

