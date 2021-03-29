Wireless Charging Market forecasted to reach $37.2 billion by 2022, Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 44.7% from 2016 to 2022

Global Wireless Charging market size is forecasted to reach $37.2 billion by 2022, growing at an estimated CAGR of 44.7% from 2016 to 2022. Wireless charging is the transmission of energy without wires or cables from a power source to a consuming device. Wireless charging technologies comprise a charging station (or transmitter) that transmits the energy, and a receiver (integrated inside a device) that receives the energy and charges the battery. It is a reliable, convenient, and safe technology to power and charge electrical devices.

In addition, it provides multiple efficient, cost-effective, and safety advantages over the traditional charging systems by eliminating the use of physical connectors and cables. Wireless charging maintains continuous transfer of power to ensure all varieties of devices (hand-held industrial devices, smartphones, heavy-duty equipment, and many more) are charged and readily available to use at a moment’s notice.

The market holds a great potential in electronics and automotive industries. Presently, most of the wireless charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) have incorporated inductive charging technology. Automotive giants are entering into partnerships with providers in wireless charging market to integrate it in their EVs. For instance, Mercedes partnered with BMW and announced that its next-gen Mercedes S-Class plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) employs wireless charging, and is expected to arrive in the summer of 2017. At present, automotive industry has the highest wireless charging market share owing to its growing adoption and need of efficient charging systems.

Some of the key players of Wireless Charging Market:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments, Inc., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Powermat Technologies Ltd., WiTricity Corporation, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Fulton Innovation LLC, and others.

The leading smartphone manufacturing companies such as Samsung, Apple, and Google have initiated to design built-in wireless charging reception, thereby driving the market for wireless charging transmitters. For instance, Apple is expected to launch its next-generation smartphone-iPhone8 in late 2017 with wireless charging. Thus, the increased adoption of wireless charging technology in portable electronics and electric vehicles is expected to propel its demand in the years to come.

Wireless charging technology delivers multiple benefits over traditional cable connectors such as high efficiency, safety advantages, more reliability, and faster speed. It is becoming more mainstream as more companies begin to integrate the technology into their devices (smartphones, tablets, and smart wearables). Places such as Ikea and Starbucks have also started introducing wireless charging pads into their facilities. As advancements continue to be made, wireless charging is projected to become more ubiquitous and convenient.

The growth in demand for wireless charging technology in industries such as electronics, industrial, healthcare, and others is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. However, high implementation cost and engineering challenge faced while incorporation of wireless charging circuitry into a slim phone are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of technology, industry vertical, and geography. Based on wireless charging technology, it is divided into inductive, resonant, radio frequency (RF), and others (laser and microwave). Inductive charging have the highest wireless charging market share in 2015. However, R&D projects on advance wireless charging technologies such as radio frequency (RF), laser, and microwave is estimated to boost their growth in the wireless charging market forecast.

The market by industry vertical comprises electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace & defense. Geographically, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

