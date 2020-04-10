Wireless Connectivity Software Market Sales Forecasts Reveal Positive Growth Through 2017 – 2025

Wireless Connectivity Software: Introduction

Wireless connectivity is an approach adopted in residential and enterprise connections to carry out smooth communication and networking between devices and reduce dependence on cables and wires for connectivity. Wireless connectivity software primarily assists in creating an access point for data transfer between two or more devices. Wireless connectivity software operates as a user interface tool between hardware devices, which are embedded with transmitter and receiver components, by setting up, editing and managing network profiles in order to connect to a network. This software controls basic wireless profile configurations and assists in creating advanced profiles.

In a business enterprise, from the administration perspective, wireless connectivity software features user interface design with advanced tools to control client software and enforces enterprise network policies and basic admin tools such as IT administrator tool, statistics, diagnostics, and troubleshooting tool. This software is also useful in various applications of Internet of things, ranging from control devices to cloud gateways.

Wireless Connectivity Software: Drivers and Restraints

The major factor driving the growth of global wireless connectivity software market is the increase in demand for wireless technology devices in both residential and commercial space. Other factors such as, increase in usage of smartphones, surge in adoption of IoT and cloud computing devices such as wearable electronic devices, and the complexity involved and infrastructure requirements in cables and wire connectivity are also driving the growth of wireless connectivity software market.

However, high power consumption, operational costs, and requirement for enhanced information security are some of the challenges faced by wireless connectivity software market.

Wireless Connectivity Software: Segmentation

The wireless connectivity software market can be segmented on the basis of connectivity technology, application, end-user vertical, and region wise.

Segmentation on basis of Connectivity Technology for Wireless Connectivity Software Market

On the basis of connectivity technology, it can be further segmented into:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

ZigBee

WiMAx

NFC

Cellular

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Application for Wireless Connectivity Software Market

On the basis of application, it can be further segmented into:

Communication

Security

Segmentation on the basis of End-user Vertical for Wireless Connectivity Software Market

On the basis of end-user vertical, it is further segmented into:

Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecommunications

Automotive

Transportation

Manufacturing and Industrial

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

Wireless Connectivity Software: Regional Overview

North America emerges as the leader in wireless connectivity software due to technological advancements in countries such as USA and Canada, increased penetration of Internet of Things. Adaptability of wireless technology devices in Europe region is resulting in considerable growth of wireless connectivity software market in this region. The wireless connectivity software market in APAC region is expected to grow at a significant pace due to government subsidiaries, initiatives towards digitization in these regions and increase in demand of consumers towards wireless connectivity devices.

Wireless Connectivity Software: Key Players

STMicroelectronics, Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Cisco, VOLANSYS TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD., Smith Micro Software, Inc., Open Mesh, Inc., AT&T, and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise are some of the key players in wireless connectivity software market.

