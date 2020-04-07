Wireless Gas Detection Market Expected to Reach $5.72 billion by 2026 – Agilent Technologies, Airtest Technologies, Crowcon

Wireless Gas Detection market is accounted for $1.27 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.72 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.2%. Growing environmental safety concerns among industries, raising acceptance of Industrial Internet of Things Technologies trend, and innovative technological advancements are some of the factors propelling the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing demand from oil & gas industry is also assisting the market growth. On the other hand, security threats while using wireless technologies, high deployment costs are some of the restraints hindering the market growth.

By technology, Wireless Networking (Wi-Fi) Technologies are prognosticated to lead the market with largest market share during the forecast period owing to its attributes of easy installation, cost efficiency and adoptability in various industrial processes. North America is emerged as the major revenue generating region in the global market due to high adoption of technological innovations and stringent safety regulations at work place. There is an increasing demand for the Wireless Gas Detection from APAC region. China and Japan are the major countries having higher demand for Wireless Gas Detection.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00015906

Some of the key players in Wireless Gas Detection market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Airtest Technologies Inc., Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd., Dr?gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Gastronics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., MSA Safety Incorporated, Otis Instruments, Inc., Pem-Tech, Inc., Sensidyne, LP, Siemens AG, Tektroniks Ltd, Tyco Gas & Flame Detection, United Electric Control, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

Product Types Covered:

– Carbon Dioxide

– Carbon Monoxide

– Nitrogen Oxide

– Oxygen

– Other Products

Component & Service Types Covered:

– Services

– Software

– Hardware

Technologies Covered:

– Bluetooth Technology

– Cellular Technology

– License-Free Ism Band

– Wireless Networking (Wi-Fi) Technology

– Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

– Environmental Safety

– National Security and Military Safety

– Industrial Safety

End Users Covered:

– Chemical & Petrochemical

– Commercial Buildings and Public Facilities

– Discrete Manufacturing Industries

– Government and Military

– Mining and Metals

– Oil and Gas

– Utilities and Power Generation

– Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Purchase Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00015906

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.