Wireless Keyboards Market To Record CAGR Of 3.7% Increase In Revenue By 2017-2025

Understanding various aspects of the global wireless keyboard market, Persistence Market Research has conducted a research study on wireless keyboards across the globe and has presented all insights in a recent research publication titled “Wireless Keyboard Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025).” Several facets of the global market are analyzed across important regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). This reflects an all-inclusive angle of the research with which a realistic picture of the entire market can be drawn. Weighted market segmentation along with extensive analysis on various segments of the global wireless keyboard market is presented in a systematic and orderly format. Forecast highlights for a period of eight years is also included in this research study, starting from 2017 till 2025.

Global Wireless Keyboard Market: Competition Landscape

The research report on wireless keyboard market includes details on key companies participating in the market. Profiles of companies such as

Microsoft

DELL

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co., Ltd

Logitech International S.A

Apple Inc.

UnisenGroup

Matias Corporation

Riitek

Adesso Inc

Targus

SMK-Link Electronics (SMK Electronics USA)

Others.

Global Wireless Keyboard Market: Forecast Analysis

According to the analytical research report, the global market for wireless keyboards is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% throughout the period of forecast. In 2017, the global wireless keyboard market was valued at around US$ 1.2 Bn and is estimated to touch a market valuation of more than US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2025).

Global Wireless Keyboard Market: Key Segmental Insights

The global wireless keyboard market is segmented by platform, by end user, by application and by region.

By platform, windows segment is anticipated to dominate the global market with a high market share and growth rate throughout the period of forecast. It is projected to grow at a comparatively high value CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period

By end user, residential segment is the fastest growing with high CAGR. However, the commercial segment reflects high value share and is estimated to touch a valuation of more than US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of the period of assessment

By application, PC segment highly contributes to the market growth and dominates the global market. The use of wireless keyboards in smart TV applications is expected to increase in the years to follow

By region, Asia Pacific is highly attractive market for wireless keyboards. Moreover the wireless keyboards market in this region is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 500 Mn by the end of the period of assessment (2025)

Global Wireless Keyboard Market: Dynamics Influencing Market Expansion

Factors such as technological developments in computer peripherals, increasing number of smart homes, growing innovations in design, introduction of smart features, growth of wireless technology, continuous product innovations, convenience factor associated with wireless keyboards, growing adoption of wireless keyboards by professional digital and graphic designers, increasing disposable income, rising penetration of mobile devices, easy availability owing to growing E-commerce field and multi-compatibility feature have fuelled the growth of the global wireless keyboard market. On the other hand, aspects such as declining PC sales, high price associated with wireless keyboards, interference of radio signals, security issues and battery life limitations have posed challenges to the growth of the global market.

