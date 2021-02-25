Workplace Wellness Market to hit a CAGR of 6.1% by 2024 – Wellness Workplace, ComPsych, FitLinxx, HealthifyMe, Truworth Wellness
The global workplace wellness market was valued at $46.08 billion 2018 and is expected to reach $74.00 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.
Workplace wellness programs are executed by the employers for managing the overall health issues of their employees and includes programs, policies, and others These worksite health programs are now becoming an important part that combines individual and organizational level strategies and interventions to influence health. The wellness program approaches certain policies and interferences that address multiple risk factors and health conditions and plan strategies that may influence multiple organization levels including individual employee behavior change, organizational culture, and worksite environment.
The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Workplace Wellness market including: Wellness Workplace Solutions, – ComPsych, FitLinxx, HealthifyMe, Truworth Wellness, Central Workplace Wellness, Marino Wellness, Privia Health, Wellsource
Surge in prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe and adoption of sedentary lifestyle are the major factors drive that drive the market growth for workplace wellness. In addition, economic benefits offered by these programs, rise in awareness, and implementation of wellness programs by employers further propel the workplace wellness market growth. However, huge cost for companies to adopt workplace wellness plans is anticipated to hamper the market growth. Moreover, significant focus by the public and private sector of developing economies toward improvement in health of their employees is predicted to create lucrative opportunities in the future.
Workplace Wellness Market by Type:
- Weight Management and Fitness Services
- Nutrition and Dietary Plan
- Stress Management Services
- Health Screening and Assessment
- Smoking Cessation
Workplace Wellness Market, by End-User
- Large-size private organizations
- Mid- size private organizations
- Small- size private organizations
- NGO
Competitive scenario:
The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Workplace Wellness industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.
Major highlights of the report:
- An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market
- The evolution of significant market aspects
- Industry-wide investigation of market segments
- Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years
- Market share evaluation
- Study of niche industrial sectors
- Tactical approaches of the market leaders
- Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.
Key Points from TOC:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Workplace Wellness Market, By Type
Chapter 5: Workplace Wellness Market, By End User
Chapter 6: Workplace Wellness Market, By Region
Chapter 7: Company Profiles
