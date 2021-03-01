Wound Care Management Devices Market 2016: Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2022
Globally the number of wound care patients have been increasing in recent years. The growth is mainly influenced in areas where the old age population is high, people are suffering from diabetes and obesity conditions. The wound care management platforms are believed to improve patient mobility, quality of life and overall wellbeing of an individual.
Market Dynamics
Growth in innovation across the world in wound care management is increasing primarily because of increasing technological advancements in medical products and therapies are much more efficient and cost effective clinically than their conventional counterparts. With this competition is also increasing in the market and both established multinational companies and start ups are trying to make a place in the market.
Market Segmentation
Based on Type:
Advanced Wound Closure
Haemostatic and Healing Agents
Topical Tissue Adhesives
Wound closure Devices
Advanced Wound Care (Fastest growing segment)
Moist Wound dressings
Therapy Devices
Active Wound care
Based on Applications:
Burns
Ulcers (Highest revenue generating segment)
Pressure Ulcers
Diabetic foot ulcers
Venous Ulcers
Arterial Ulcers
Surgical Wounds
Others
Based on End Use:
Hospitals and community Health Services
Home Healthcare
Regional/Geographical Analysis
Geographical areas covered by wound care products market are North America , Europe , Asia pacific and LAMEA out of which North America is generating the maximum revenue and the market is experiencing maximum growth in Asia Pacific region because of the increasing technological development and urbanization in countries like India and China.
Opportunities
Hospitals are increasingly showing an inclination towards advanced wound care products as they perceive that prolonged hospital stays and bed occupancy are a bigger cost burden than investment in these advanced wound care and closure products. Diabetic foot ulcer is the most prevalent type of ulcer.
Key Players
The prominent players in the wound care market are Coloplast A/S (Denmark.), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), Hollister Inc. (U.S.), Mlnlycke Health Care (Sweden), 3M Company (U.S.), Covidien PLC (Ireland), Ethicon Inc. (U.S.), Derma Sciences Inc. (U.S.), Convatec Healthcare B.S.A.R.L (U.S.), Acelity L.P/ (U.S.), and Smith & Nephew (U.K.).
