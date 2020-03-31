Wound Irrigation Solutions Market Key Insights, Manufacturers, Regions, Product Types, Application, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rising cases of burn. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to negligence towards the use of wound irrigation solutions and lack of reimbursement in the region.

Burn injuries are severe and most profound wounds that destroy all the layers of skin, as well as tendons, muscles, and bones. Sometimes, burns can lead to many complications, including infection and bone & joint problems. There are many different causes of severe injuries in children, such as hot water or other hot liquids, sunburn, and also due to electrical contact, fire, or chemicals. These incidents can cause permanent injury and scarring to the skin. The treatment for such conditions includes dressing, traditional products, extensive debriding (removal of necrotic tissues), skin grafts, and potentially physical therapy.

According to the British Medical Journal based study, hydrocolloid dressings are useful for hands and other small areas with partial or superficial thickness burns. Also, Alginate dressings are appropriate to adhere to the wound. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), burns are a global public health problem, and due to burning injury, it is estimated to 180,000 deaths annually. For instance, as per the data published by Children’s Burn Trust and British Burn Association, around 625 children every month need to be admitted into an NHS Burns Service due to a burn or scald injury. The NHS burns services have recorded to treat almost 15,000 patients with burns or scalds during the year 2017 at the cost of more than US$ 24.94 Mn (i.e., £20 million). During 2017, more than 40 admissions to NHS burns services were categorized as extremely severe, with the burns costing above US$ 118,455.50 (i.e., £95,000) per person. The factors mentioned above are expected to drive the market for wound irrigation solutions during the coming years in the region.

US is expected to lead the market in the North America region owing to increasing prevalence of diabetic mellitus (DM) and diabetic foot ulcers (DFU) in the region. Moreover, with an increase in the number of diabetic patients, a rise in complications associated are also anticipated to increase that will upsurge the market for wound irrigation solutions in the forecast period. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA WOUND IRRIGATION SOLUTIONS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Wetting Agents

Topical Agents

Antiseptics

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Facilities

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico



Company Profiles

C.R Bard (BD)

Schülke & Mayr

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast

Medline Industries, Inc

Convatec

Smith & Nephew

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

