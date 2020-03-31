X By Wire Systems Market to Witness Increasing Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2015 – 2020

X-by-wire system is used in electro-mechanical systems in automotive industry. X-by-wire system replaces the conventional mechanical control systems with electronic control systems by using electromechanical actuators and human-machine interfaces such as steering feel emulators and pedal. With the use of this system, the use of traditional components in vehicle such as the pumps, steering column, belts, intermediate shafts, belts, hoses, coolers and vacuum servos and master cylinders are eliminated. The various X-by-wire systems include shift-by-wire system, park-by-wire system, suspension-by-wire system, throttle-by-wire system, brake-by-wire system and steer-by-wire system. Among all throttle-by-wire systems and, Shift-by-Wire systems is estimated to have a major share in the X-by-Wire systems market.

Application of X-by-wire system reduces the overall weight of the vehicles and makes the vehicles lighter. This system also helps to increase the push for fuel efficiency, safety and reduces the emissions level in automobile. X-by-wire system improved the response time by eliminating the mechanical linkage. The growing demand of highly precise and accurate motion control vehicles in automobile industry further leads to drive the demand of X-by-wire system across the world.

North America is the largest market of X-by-wire system across the globe. In North America, the U.S. market contributes the largest share of X-by-wire system and growing technological advancements further helps to increase the market at higher pace. Growing automotive exports in Mexico helps in the growth of X-by-wire system market. Among various X-by-wire systems, throttle-by-wire systems market holds the largest market share followed by shift-by-wire system. Park-by-wire system is the fastest growing opportunistic market in North America. In Asia Pacific, over the coming years, fuel economy and emission levels are anticipated to be focal point of automotive industry. This leads to drive the X-by-wire systems market. In Europe, growing demand of hybrid electric vehicles create the market opportunity for the growth of X-by-wire systems market.

Some of the major companies operating in global X-by-wire systems market includes, Continental AG, CTS Corp., Curtis Wright Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Jaguar Land-Rover Automotive PLC, Nissan Motor Co., Orscheln Products LLC, TRW Automotive PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, PSA Peugeot Citroën, Bosch Engineering GmbH, Citroen, Danaher Motion, LORD Corporation, Mobil Elektronik GmbH, Ognibene S.p.A, SKF Group and TORC Technologies.

