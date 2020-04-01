Yoga Mat Market Growth Forecast, Demand and Top Key Players Lululemon, Manduka PROlite, Jade Yoga, Hugger Mugger Para Rubber, PrAna Revolutionary
Yoga Mat Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Yoga Mat Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360 outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Yoga Mat Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.
The key manufacturers covered in this report
Lululemon
Manduka PROlite
Jade Yoga
Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
PrAna Revolutionary
Gaiam, Easyoga
HATHAYOGA
Kharma Khare
Hosa Group
Yogabum
Aerolite
Aurorae
Barefoot Yoga
Keep well
Khataland
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Yoga Mat industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Yoga Mat market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 9.36% from 780 million $ in 2014 to 1220 million $ in 2019, Publisher analysts believe that in the next few years, Yoga Mat market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Yoga Mat will reach 1850 million $.
Segmentation by product type
PVC yoga mats
Rubber yoga mats
TPE yoga mats
Other yoga mats
Industry Segmentation
Household
Yoga club
The major stratagems approved by the well-known players for a better diffusion in the Yoga Mat market also forms a key section. The global market has also been analyzed in terms of revenue and also determines the regional outlook. The market crescendos such as market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends have been also presented.
