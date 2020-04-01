Yoga Mat Market Growth Forecast, Demand and Top Key Players Lululemon, Manduka PROlite, Jade Yoga, Hugger Mugger Para Rubber, PrAna Revolutionary

Yoga Mat Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Yoga Mat Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360 outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Yoga Mat Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

The key manufacturers covered in this report

Lululemon

Manduka PROlite

Jade Yoga

Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

PrAna Revolutionary

Gaiam, Easyoga

HATHAYOGA

Kharma Khare

Hosa Group

Yogabum

Aerolite

Aurorae

Barefoot Yoga

Keep well

Khataland

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Yoga Mat industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Yoga Mat market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 9.36% from 780 million $ in 2014 to 1220 million $ in 2019, Publisher analysts believe that in the next few years, Yoga Mat market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Yoga Mat will reach 1850 million $.

Segmentation by product type

PVC yoga mats

Rubber yoga mats

TPE yoga mats

Other yoga mats

Industry Segmentation

Household

Yoga club

The major stratagems approved by the well-known players for a better diffusion in the Yoga Mat market also forms a key section. The global market has also been analyzed in terms of revenue and also determines the regional outlook. The market crescendos such as market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends have been also presented.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Yoga Mat Market Size

2.2 Yoga Mat Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Yoga Mat Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Yoga Mat Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Yoga Mat Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Yoga Mat Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Yoga Mat Sales by Product

4.2 Global Yoga Mat Revenue by Product

4.3 Yoga Mat Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Yoga Mat Breakdown Data by End User

