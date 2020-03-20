ZEAXANTHIN MARKET DEMAND, PRODUCTION GROWTH, TOP KEY PLAYERS: DSM, BASF SE, KEMIN INDUSTRIES, INC., LYCORED, CHRYSANTIS, INC., KALSEC, INC., OTHERS

Zeaxanthin Market: Inclusive Insight

The Zeaxanthin Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Zeaxanthin market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: DSM, BASF SE, Kemin Industries, Inc., Lycored, Chrysantis, Inc., Shaanxi Xinheng-Longteng Bio-Tech, Nanjing Zelang Medical Technology Co. Ltd, Inner Mongolia Ever Brilliance Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Valensa International, OmniActive Health Technologies, Industrial Orgánica S.A. de C.V., Kalsec, Inc., Bio-gen Extracts Private Limited, Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, NOVUS INTERNATIONAL, Sabinsa Corporation among others.

Zeaxanthin Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Synthetic Zeaxanthin, Natural Zeaxanthin), Form (Oil, Powder, Bead-lets), End User (Dietary Supplement, Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Zeaxanthin is a class of carotenoids, which are major source for the generation of macular helping in the fine vision. The consumption of zeaxanthin reduces the age related macular degeneration (AMD) which is a major cause of eye blindness. Zeaxanthin can be consumed in dietary supplements to help in the treatment of AMD. The major sources are green vegetable and fruits that reduce the risk of age related macular degeneration. Growing cases of eye associated diseases among aged population and awareness towards the treatment among population leading the high consumption of zeaxanthin in form of supplements.

Market Drivers

Growing demand of health and wellness products is fueling the growth of this market

Growing number of age related macular degeneration (AMD) diseases is driving the market growth

Rising adaptation of healthy lifestyle acts as a driver for the market

High demand for cosmetics and skin care products is likely to propel the market growth

Market Restraints

Stringent regulatory and approval norms of the products is hampering the market growth

Lack of awareness among consumers about Zeaxanthin is restraining the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global zeaxanthin market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of zeaxanthin market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Recent Development:

In June 2018, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (U.S.) announced the launch of Ocuvite Blue Light designed to protect the eye from blue light. The supplement is manufactured with lutein and zeaxanthin which absorbs blue light. The launch of the product helps in the treating the eye disease in U.S. region

