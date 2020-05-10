Zinc Chemicals Market Strong Development By Major Emineant Players, Trends And Forecast 2027|key players are Akrochem,,American Chemet Corporation,,Bruggemann  Chemical, Zinc Oxide LLC

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Zinc, also known as spelter, has an atomic number 30 with the symbol as Zn. It holds the first place of the 12th group in the periodic table. Due to its common oxidation state of 2, it shows similar chemical properties as that of magnesium. Most of the zinc products are based upon sulfide ores. When oxidation is removed, zinc has a silvery blue appearance. A large proportion of zinc is used to galvanize metals such as iron to prevent corrosion. This anti-corrosion property is used by the paints and coating industries. Zinc oxide, which is a valuable nutritional additive, is widely used in pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and medical applications.

Akrochem,,American Chemet Corporation,,Bruggemann Chemical,,GHC,,Numinor,,Rubamin,,Unique Speciality Chemicals,,US Zinc,,Weifang Longda Zinc Industry,,Zinc Oxide LLC

The zinc chemicals market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of zinc chemicals coupled with the increasing demand for zinc chemicals in the agriculture industries. The expansion of the glass and ceramics industry has boosted the growth of the zinc chemicals market. However, new rubber standards imposed in China to impact the demand for compounded rubber restricts the growth of the zinc chemicals market. On the other hand, growing usage of zinc chemicals in electronics and semiconductor industries are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the zinc chemicals market during the forecast period.

The “Global Zinc Chemicals Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of zinc chemicals market with detailed market segmentation by type, applications, and geography. The global zinc chemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading zinc chemicals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global zinc chemicals market is segmented on the basis of type, and applications. Based on type, the market is segmented as zinc oxide, zinc sulphate, zinc carbonate, zinc chloride, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as rubber compounding, agriculture, glass & ceramics, paints & coatings, chemicals, food & pharmaceuticals, textile, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global zinc chemicals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The zinc chemicals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

