Zinc Metal Market Analyzed in a New Research Study
Global Zinc Metal Market Viewpoint
Zinc Metal Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Zinc Metal market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.
In this Zinc Metal market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Korea Zinc Group
Nyrstar
Hindustan Zinc
Glencore Xstrata
Votorantim
Boliden
Shaanxi Nonferrous Metals
Teck
China Minmetals Corp
Noranda Income Fund
Glencore
Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
3N
4N
Others
Segment by Application
Steel Industry
Zinc Alloy
Rolled Zinc
Others
The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Zinc Metal market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Zinc Metal market report.
