Zomato presents a taper-proof packaging for food safety

Indian online food ordering firm Zomato has presented 100% tamper-proof packaging with an effort to include an additional layer of safety to food deliveries.

Zomato has directed the new ‘Zomato Safely Sealed’ activity in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Nagpur, and Vadodara.

Sealed packages will be available for starters in small and large sizes for one to two food item boxes and two to four extensive boxes, separately. The design of the packaging will make better use of space.

The package has been designed in such a way that after it is sealed by the restaurant it can be broken only by cutting off the top-end strip.

There is no other method to get to the food inside because of the tamper-proof packaging. On the off chance that the safety seal is open, shoppers are advised not to accept the delivery.

Zomato has just transported in excess of three million tamper-proof packages, with plans to increase the number three times by next month.

New packaging will be presented crosswise over 25 additional urban communities in India.

Zomato food delivery CEO Mohit Gupta said: “We understand that the safety seals are made from plastic however we take consolation in the fact that each package is made from a single-material polymer with 50 microns thickness, and are completely reusable / recyclable.

“In the not-so-distant future, we will move towards a biodegradable option.”

Zomato will likewise highlight a ‘100% Safely Sealed’ message on the application for allrestaurants who sign-up to use the packaging, helping consumers to make an informed choice.